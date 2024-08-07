Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s (SKWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

SKWD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 21,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,184. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $160,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 845,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 76,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

