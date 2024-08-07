SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

