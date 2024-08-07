Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 380,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.