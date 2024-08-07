Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 1,384,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,897. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.
SHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
