Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 1,384,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,897. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.