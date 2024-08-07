Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 297,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Sotera Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $266.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

