SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.38

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 244803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

