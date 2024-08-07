SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,137,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,885,258 shares.The stock last traded at $23.38 and had previously closed at $23.27.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 129,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 80,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

