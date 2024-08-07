Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

