SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,277. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

