Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Sprott has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE:SII traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,178. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

