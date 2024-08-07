ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 4.1 %

OC stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

