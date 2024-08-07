ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after purchasing an additional 484,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 130,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.35. 50,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $250.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

