ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,258,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,729,117. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.