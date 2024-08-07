ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

SWK stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.25. 1,176,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

