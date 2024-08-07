Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million

Status (SNT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $77.44 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,730.44 or 1.00072810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01901687 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,822,598.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.