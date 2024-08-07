Steem One Day Volume Reaches $17.18 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $71.29 million and $17.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,144.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00558584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00101209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00263297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00032002 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035414 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069702 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,385,131 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

