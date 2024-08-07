STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.15.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.27. 844,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.19.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.