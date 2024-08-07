STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.27. 511,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.69. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $243.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

