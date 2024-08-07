Steven K. Like Sells 575 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,187. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.84 and a 1-year high of $426.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.55.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

