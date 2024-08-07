Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Put Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 7,065 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 4,961 put options.

NYSE:YPF opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 1,016,286 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,576,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,745,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 482,178 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $7,471,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

