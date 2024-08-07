StockNews.com Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.80 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,580,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

