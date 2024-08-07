StockNews.com Lowers TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) to Sell

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TrueBlue

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 920,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,405. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a PE ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 361,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.