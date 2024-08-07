Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $48,818.39 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.43 or 0.04410765 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00037337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.