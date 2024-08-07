Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009870 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,935.85 or 1.01627688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023829 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

