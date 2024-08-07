Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 412 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,875,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 707,352 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 699,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34,755.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 575,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 573,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.34. 2,174,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,917. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

