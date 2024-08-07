Sui Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240.09 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $240.09 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,596,086,126.6588883 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.61673846 USD and is up 8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $167,439,916.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

