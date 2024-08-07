Sui Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240.09 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $240.09 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Sui
Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.
Buying and Selling Sui
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.
