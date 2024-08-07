Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90.
Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 559,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,521. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.
