Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.17. 202,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 405,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Super Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 158,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Super Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

