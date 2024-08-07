Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $563.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.2 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

