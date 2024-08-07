Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Up to $27.88

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.88, but opened at $30.87. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 175,886 shares changing hands.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -113.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tillotson Martin Tami 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

