Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $36.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 786,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,252. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2,331.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

