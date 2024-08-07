Susquehanna Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $159.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.40.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

