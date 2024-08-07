Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $58.18 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $58.18 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,363,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

