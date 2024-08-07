Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $11.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.39. 1,480,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,910. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $582.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

