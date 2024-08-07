Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.050-0.050 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.590 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.22.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.