Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) to Issue GBX 1.43 Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 81.17 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.17. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.14). The firm has a market cap of £503.46 million, a PE ratio of 888.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57.
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
