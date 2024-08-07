TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.73.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$59.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.00. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$59.98.

In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,176 shares of company stock worth $317,737. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

