TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $142.91. 1,888,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

