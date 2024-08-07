TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 113,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TELUS by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile



TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

