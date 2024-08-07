TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.
TELUS Stock Up 0.3 %
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
