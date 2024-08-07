Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.4 %

TPX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 113,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,646. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Tempur Sealy International

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.