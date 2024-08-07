Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tennant to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. 171,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

