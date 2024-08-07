Tezos Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $638.28 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,013,669,437 coins and its circulating supply is 993,121,155 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

