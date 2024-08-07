Tezos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.69 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $653.93 million and approximately $26.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,013,617,275 coins and its circulating supply is 993,068,993 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

