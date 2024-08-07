The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $165.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,555. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

