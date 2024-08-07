The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

