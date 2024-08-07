The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 7,690,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,003,360.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,674,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,485,090.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,003,360.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,674,571 shares in the company, valued at $127,485,090.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,570,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

