The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.23. 1,955,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.37. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $165.40. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

