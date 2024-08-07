The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 2.6 %

DXYN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 9,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,632. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Dixie Group

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.