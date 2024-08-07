The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 297,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,664,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

GDV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. 166,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

